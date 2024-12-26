Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $267.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $269.40.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Insulet from $269.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Insulet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $263.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.41 and its 200-day moving average is $224.77. Insulet has a twelve month low of $160.19 and a twelve month high of $279.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.21.
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.
