Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG):

12/18/2024 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $570.00 to $640.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2024 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $549.00 to $630.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2024 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $567.00 to $640.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $525.00 to $610.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2024 – Intuitive Surgical was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $650.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $522.00.

11/26/2024 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $535.00 to $561.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2024 – Intuitive Surgical was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $537.57. 345,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,569. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $320.26 and a fifty-two week high of $556.23. The stock has a market cap of $191.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total value of $9,286,596.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,166.97. This trade represents a 42.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total transaction of $58,542.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,819.42. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,190 shares of company stock worth $25,012,927. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the second quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

