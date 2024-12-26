Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 473,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 205,154 shares.The stock last traded at $16.05 and had previously closed at $16.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCV. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

