Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 473,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 205,154 shares.The stock last traded at $16.05 and had previously closed at $16.04.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
