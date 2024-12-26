Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.50 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.19). Approximately 87,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 772,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.75 ($0.18).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IES. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.50) price objective on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.50) price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 6.96. The company has a market cap of £66.08 million, a P/E ratio of -166.67 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.72.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

