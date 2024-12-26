iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Up 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 1,926,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 12,769,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on iQIYI from $2.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IQ

iQIYI Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in iQIYI by 112.1% in the third quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 16,582,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765,711 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,075,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 18.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,057,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,287 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter worth $4,576,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iQIYI by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,126,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after buying an additional 1,381,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.