iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWI) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.68 and last traded at $15.70. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Ciena Rebounds: AI and Strong Guidance Drive Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.