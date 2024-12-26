iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Down 84.1% in December

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the November 30th total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUSB remained flat at $24.65 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 42,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,638. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

