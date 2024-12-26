iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $103.66 and last traded at $103.62, with a volume of 34297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.30.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global 100 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 352.4% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

