iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.89 and last traded at $51.89, with a volume of 3677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.71.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,964.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

