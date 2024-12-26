iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 156,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 113,655 shares.The stock last traded at $99.54 and had previously closed at $99.63.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.66 and a 200-day moving average of $87.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,698,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 41,140 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

