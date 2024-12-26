Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.51 and traded as low as $37.74. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 27,708 shares trading hands.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.46.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 1.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

