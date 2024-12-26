Joel Lewis Sells 56,000 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2024

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALTGet Free Report) CEO Joel Lewis sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $49,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,340.68. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of GALT stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 372,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $4.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on GALT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GALT

Institutional Trading of Galectin Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 309.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galectin Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.