JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.73 Billion Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,680,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,758,767 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.05% of Travelers Companies worth $2,734,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $217.00 price target (down from $256.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.70.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $243.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,170. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.12 and a 52-week high of $269.55. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.17, for a total value of $2,561,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,840,163.66. This represents a 30.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 15.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,295,856 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

