JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.32 Billion Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,664,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,521,374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MBS ETF worth $3,321,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

MBB stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,517. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.69. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.