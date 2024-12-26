JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $8.24 Billion Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,003,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,645,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF accounts for 0.6% of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.68% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF worth $8,240,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBJP. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $72,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 577,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,580,000 after buying an additional 17,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 76.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBJP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.29. 444,386 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.24.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.