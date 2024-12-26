JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.84 ($1.37) and traded as high as GBX 110.20 ($1.38). JPMorgan Emerging Markets shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.38), with a volume of 204,627 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5,500.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 108.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.26.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Company Profile

Gain access to the attractive long-term growth potential of emerging markets– Focus on quality, sustainable growth across the market cap spectrum

We aim to maximise total returns by building a diversified portfolio of high quality emerging market companies, both large and small caps, with the potential to deliver sustainable long term growth.

