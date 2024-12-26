Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Update

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a growth of 18,500.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

KAO Stock Down 0.9 %

KAOOY traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.15. 46,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,320. KAO has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78.

KAO Company Profile

Kao Corporation develops and sells hygiene and living care, health and beauty care, life care business, cosmetics, and chemical products. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers fabric, kitchen, home, sanitary, and pet care products. The Health and Beauty Care Business segment provides facial, body, hair, and oral care, hair styling and color, Salon, In-bathroom health care, and warming products.

