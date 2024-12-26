Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Update

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a growth of 18,500.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
KAO Stock Down 0.9 %
KAOOY traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.15. 46,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,320. KAO has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78.
KAO Company Profile
