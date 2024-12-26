Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.49 and traded as low as $13.19. Lands’ End shares last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 79,409 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $421.89 million, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 82.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lands’ End by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lands’ End by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. 37.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

