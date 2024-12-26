Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Director Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 17,300 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Director Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $423,677.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 422,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,318.78. This trade represents a 3.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $435,960.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $439,766.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $449,108.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $458,969.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $153,600.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $289,732.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $13,655.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 16,268 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $447,695.36.

On Monday, November 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,700 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $196,889.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $435,960.00.

Legacy Housing Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.73. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the third quarter valued at $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the third quarter valued at $121,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

