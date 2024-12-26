Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN) Short Interest Update

Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a growth of 2,099.0% from the November 30th total of 133,700 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Lichen China Price Performance

Shares of LICN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.19. 90,580,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,816. Lichen China has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lichen China stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.14% of Lichen China at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Lichen China

Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials.

