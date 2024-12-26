Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Lifeway Foods stock opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.97 million, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 21,168 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 2,334.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,922 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

