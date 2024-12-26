Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Trading 2.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 14,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 102,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Lumina Gold Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$195.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.52.

Insider Activity

In other Lumina Gold news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 143,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$82,940.00. Also, Senior Officer Martin Raymond Danziger Rip sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$58,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,500 shares of company stock valued at $235,923. Insiders own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

