Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Short Interest Up 245.5% in December

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 245.5% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Medallion Bank Price Performance
NASDAQ MBNKP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.20. 1,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13. Medallion Bank has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $27.00.
Medallion Bank Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.
Medallion Bank Company Profile
Medallion Bank, an industrial bank, originates consumer loans, raises deposits, and conducts other banking activities in the United States. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers. The company also offers financing for windows, siding, and roof replacement; and swimming pool and other home improvement projects, as well as provides loan origination services.
Featured Articles
