Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:MDCL) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.01. Medicine Man Technologies shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 7,512 shares traded.
Medicine Man Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20.
Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile
Medicine Man Technologies, Inc provides advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It offers consulting, application and licensing, cultivation technology, dispensary operations, facility design and training services. The firm products include Nutrients, The Big Tomato and Three A Light.
