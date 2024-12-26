MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and traded as low as $15.75. MEG Energy shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 10,740 shares.

MEG Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.0722 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.