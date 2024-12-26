Merit Medical Systems’ (MMSI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $114.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ FY2026 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MMSI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

MMSI stock opened at $98.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 5.36. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $70.70 and a 1 year high of $108.07.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $339.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.60 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 29,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,900.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,705.22. The trade was a 64.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,269,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,306.05. This trade represents a 27.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

