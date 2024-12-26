MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 102,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 269% from the previous session’s volume of 27,730 shares.The stock last traded at $10.62 and had previously closed at $10.73.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75.

About MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.