Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ) Stock Price Down 5.2% – Should You Sell?

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ – Get Free Report) was down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 13,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 20,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Mobiquity Technologies Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $59.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology, data compliance, and intelligence company in the United States. It provides advertising technology operating system platform comprising adserver, demand side platform, advertisement quality tools, analytics dashboard, avails engine, advertisement prediction and delivery tools, supply quality tools, private marketplace tools, audience and location targeting, wrap up reports, an advertisement software development kit, prebid adaptor, contextual targeting, identity graph capabilities, cookie syncing, and the updated version of a quality and security tools that blends artificial intelligence and machine learning-based optimization technology which automatically serves advertising and manages digital advertising inventory and campaigns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobiquity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobiquity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.