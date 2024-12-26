Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Short Interest Update

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the November 30th total of 590,800 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 819,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Momentus Stock Up 15.0 %

NASDAQ MNTS traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $8.80. 341,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,966. Momentus has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $28.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($9.24) EPS for the quarter. Momentus had a negative net margin of 1,303.93% and a negative return on equity of 1,945.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter.

About Momentus

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

