MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Down 94.0% in December

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the November 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSADY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.75. 40,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,423. MS&AD Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

