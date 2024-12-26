Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Multi-Metal Development Ltd. (CVE:MLY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.04. Multi-Metal Development shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 139,000 shares traded.

Multi-Metal Development Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$10.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.49.

About Multi-Metal Development

Multi-Metal Development Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States, Austria, and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, silver, tungsten, zinc, germanium, lead, fluorite, cadmium, and rhenium deposits.

