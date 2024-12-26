Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 924,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 1,374,726 shares.The stock last traded at $2.69 and had previously closed at $2.52.

Nano Dimension Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $563.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Dimension

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNDM. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 5.8% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,667,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 256,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,081,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,777,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 37,579 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nano Dimension by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 52,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Nano Dimension by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 383,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 177,951 shares during the period. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

