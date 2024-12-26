Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Netlist from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Netlist alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Netlist

Netlist Trading Down 1.6 %

NLST opened at $0.91 on Monday. Netlist has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $246.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Netlist had a negative return on equity of 852.20% and a negative net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $40.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Netlist will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netlist

(Get Free Report)

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.