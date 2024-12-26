Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Trading 0.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 19,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
Nighthawk Gold Trading Up 0.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.
Nighthawk Gold Company Profile
As of February 6, 2024, Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Moneta Gold Inc
