Noni L. Ellison Purchases 740 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Stock

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) insider Noni L. Ellison acquired 740 shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $11,292.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919.58. This represents a 82.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Trading Up 0.5 %

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 30,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,280. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $17.25.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the third quarter worth $76,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 10.6% during the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

