Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) Director Purchases $137,500.00 in Stock

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) Director Mark B. Justh purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 501,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,618.20. This trade represents a 99.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Up 18.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OMEX traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,774,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,218. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $5.57.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 20.0% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on OMEX

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.