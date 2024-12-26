Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Loop Capital

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.62.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 1.1 %

OLLI stock opened at $118.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.18. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $120.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $517.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $227,326.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,348.28. This trade represents a 54.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Kraus sold 10,646 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,464.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,179.90. This trade represents a 84.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,172 shares of company stock worth $9,878,158 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.2% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

