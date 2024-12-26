OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 49404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up -0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.79.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

