OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 22,071 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 47,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

OneConnect Financial Technology Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.66.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Technology Solutions and Virtual Bank Business segments. The company offers Gamma Platform, which offers a toolbox of separate solution modules that provide technology infrastructure and underlying technologies; marketing management platform, developed from AI Banker App, provides banks relationship managers with technology that supports in managing their acquisition and relationships with retail customers; and wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business.

