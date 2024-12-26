OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Shares Down 7.7% – Here’s Why

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). Approximately 190,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 444,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).
OPG Power Ventures Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £24.04 million, a P/E ratio of 600.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.01.
About OPG Power Ventures
OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. The company operates 414 MW of thermal power and 62 MW solar power assets. It primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.
