Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $2.12. Opsens shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 36,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company provides advanced optical-based pressure guidewire (OptoWire), a guidewire used in the transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure; and a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature to be used in a range of applications that can be integrated in other medical devices.

