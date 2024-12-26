OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTC Markets Group Price Performance

Shares of OTC Markets Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401. OTC Markets Group has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $60.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $625.65 million, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.54.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 70.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTC Markets Group Announces Dividend

About OTC Markets Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 11.17%. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

(Get Free Report)

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

Featured Stories

