OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTC Markets Group Price Performance
Shares of OTC Markets Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401. OTC Markets Group has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $60.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $625.65 million, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.54.
OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 70.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OTC Markets Group Announces Dividend
About OTC Markets Group
OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.
