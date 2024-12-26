Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ OXLCP remained flat at $24.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,355. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.1302 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

