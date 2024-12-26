Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $712.82.

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $842.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,906 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.69, for a total value of $3,457,209.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,516.83. The trade was a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total value of $3,708,622.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at $9,686,464. This trade represents a 27.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,829. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,918,696,000 after purchasing an additional 753,143 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,116,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,600,733,000 after buying an additional 272,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,623,689,000 after buying an additional 29,408 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,645,000 after buying an additional 564,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,102,000 after buying an additional 59,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $652.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $671.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $603.62. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $440.00 and a 1-year high of $712.42.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

