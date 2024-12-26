Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Update

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the November 30th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,537,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Porsche Automobil Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS POAHY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 626,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,241. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 8.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POAHY shares. Barclays cut Porsche Automobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Porsche Automobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

