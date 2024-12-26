ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Short Interest Down 70.7% in December

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the November 30th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ProtoKinetix Price Performance

Shares of PKTX remained flat at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. ProtoKinetix has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

About ProtoKinetix

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions, including ophthalmology, dermatology, transplants, and biomanufacturing.

