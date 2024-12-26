RAPT Therapeutics Announces License Agreement and Private Placement

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. recently disclosed key developments in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The document, dated December 23, 2024, outlined significant agreements and initiatives undertaken by the company.

In the announcement, RAPT Therapeutics revealed its entry into a license agreement with Shanghai Jemincare Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Additionally, the company disclosed a $150.0 million private placement. The press releases pertaining to these events have been attached as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2 to the 8-K filing, respectively.

It is important to note that the information furnished in Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2 is not to be considered as “filed” for regulatory purposes under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Nor shall it be incorporated by reference in any filings under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act, except as specifically outlined in the referenced filing.

Moreover, RAPT Therapeutics included an investor presentation in the filing. The Corporate Presentation, detailed as Exhibit 99.3, will be utilized by the company in engagements with investors and analysts to discuss ongoing and prospective developments.

The company aims to leverage these recent agreements and initiatives to further its strategic objectives. By providing detailed insights through these disclosures, RAPT Therapeutics is ensuring transparency with its stakeholders and the investing public.

The full details of the 8-K filing, including the attached exhibits and disclosures, can be accessed through the Securities and Exchange Commission’s EDGAR database for further review and analysis.

