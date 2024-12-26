Research Analysts’ Downgrades for December 26th (BEP, BKE, HGTY, KMPR, M, MHH, OPK, SU, TPB, VOC)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, December 26th:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

