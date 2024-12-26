Research Analysts’ Downgrades for December 26th (BEP, BKE, HGTY, KMPR, M, MHH, OPK, SU, TPB, VOC)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, December 26th:
Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Macy’s (NYSE:M) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
