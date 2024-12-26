Reviewing AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN) & Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX)

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) and AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amprius Technologies and AER Energy Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amprius Technologies $17.22 million 14.57 -$36.78 million ($0.45) -5.27 AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AER Energy Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amprius Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amprius Technologies -245.92% -71.39% -40.04% AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Amprius Technologies and AER Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Amprius Technologies and AER Energy Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amprius Technologies 0 0 6 2 3.25 AER Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Amprius Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 244.59%. Given Amprius Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than AER Energy Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.0% of AER Energy Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amprius Technologies beats AER Energy Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About AER Energy Resources

(Get Free Report)

AER Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, managing, and operating oil and gas properties in North America. The company is also involved in the recycling of used motor oil; marketing of related fuel and energy products to users, suppliers, and recycler’s; and real estate business. AER Energy Resources, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.