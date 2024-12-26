Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Short Interest Up 1,565.3% in December

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,300 shares, an increase of 1,565.3% from the November 30th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 492,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Rigetti Computing Trading Up 28.4 %
Shares of Rigetti Computing stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,655. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49.
Rigetti Computing Company Profile
